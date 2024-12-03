Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 340,712 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,712 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 2.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,367,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 781,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,294 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.