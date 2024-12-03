Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 348 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 38.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPR opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.