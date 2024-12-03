Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

