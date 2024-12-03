HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,494 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,494 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 589.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $142,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.93 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

