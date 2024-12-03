HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Insider Transactions at Tevogen Bio
In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,254,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,969.24. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
About Tevogen Bio
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tevogen Bio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Zoom Video Communications Positioned for Growth in 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now and Hold Through 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 3 Best Consumer Staples Stocks for a Defensive Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.