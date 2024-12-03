HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Insider Transactions at Tevogen Bio

In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,254,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,969.24. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.