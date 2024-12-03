High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.79 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 40849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$469.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

