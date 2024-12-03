HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,024,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,740 shares during the period. SharkNinja makes up 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $546,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

