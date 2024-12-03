HighTower Advisors LLC Has $151.05 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,933 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Simon Property Group worth $151,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

