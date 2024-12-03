HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $212,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

