HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $135,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

GM stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.