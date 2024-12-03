HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.48 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

