HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 550 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in argenx by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.42.

argenx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $617.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.76. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $622.32. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.69 and a beta of 0.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

