HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 118.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 46.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This represents a 23.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,821.34. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $20,933,294. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LAD opened at $387.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.95 and its 200 day moving average is $294.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

