HighVista Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

