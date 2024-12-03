HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 59,193 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liquidia by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $43,240.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,054.36. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,349.83. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,307 shares of company stock worth $214,703. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

