HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in RXO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 17,310,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,679,000 after buying an additional 1,722,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RXO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 176,041 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in RXO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,867,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,751,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,031,000 after purchasing an additional 423,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

