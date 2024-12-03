HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. The trade was a 49.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.