HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $928,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,914.29. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,128 shares of company stock worth $6,148,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals



Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

