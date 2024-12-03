Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,396 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $402.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

