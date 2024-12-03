Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 605.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $485.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

