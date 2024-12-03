Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $456.45 and a 1-year high of $607.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

