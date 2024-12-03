Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.9 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,842. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

