Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 799,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $46,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 558,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.