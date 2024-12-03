Holocene Advisors LP Has $78.07 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,686 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $78,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $246.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $249.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.