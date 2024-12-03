Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLNO opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares in the company, valued at $35,567,504.79. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $399,246.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,671.96. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,818 shares of company stock worth $1,622,194 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.