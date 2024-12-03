Holocene Advisors LP Invests $70.56 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,327,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

