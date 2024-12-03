Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $21.58 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,576,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

