Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 852,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,266.79. This trade represents a 4.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

