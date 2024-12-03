Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.1 %

NTB stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

View Our Latest Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.