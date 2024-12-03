Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $95.35 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Booking worth $95,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $46,667,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,599.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,093.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,104.48 and a 12-month high of $5,237.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

