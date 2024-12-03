Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,799,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,488,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Solventum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Solventum by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 7.9% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOLV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

