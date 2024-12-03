Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Humana worth $160,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.24. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $502.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

