Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.40 and last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 338797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

