HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded down $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.61. The stock had a trading volume of 201,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.54. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $754.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.