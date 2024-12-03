Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in November

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 29,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 513,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 8,979,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

