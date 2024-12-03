IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 524.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.53. 700,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,879. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average is $231.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

