IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 81,456 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 107.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,456 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 395,540 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,949,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,835,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,652,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,023. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

