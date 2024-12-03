IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 86,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE V traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $314.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,885. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $317.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

