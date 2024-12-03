IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.20. 446,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

