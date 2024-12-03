III Capital Management Has $1.88 Million Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

III Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,010 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Landsea Homes worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSEA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,502.22. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

