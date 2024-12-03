Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 444,576 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.8% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,471. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.55 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

