Independent Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $278.45 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.