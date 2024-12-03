Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

III opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -257.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on III. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

