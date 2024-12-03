Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.53. 700,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

