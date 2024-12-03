Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 888 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,048 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,992.21. This represents a 12.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,431.90. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,218. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 46,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,641. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

