Insider Buying: 360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.93 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of A$35,580.00 ($23,103.90).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

