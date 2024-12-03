Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) Director John Patience bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 32,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,497. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

