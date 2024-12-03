Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Health Catalyst Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 669,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
