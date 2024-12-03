Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 669,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,104,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 851,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.