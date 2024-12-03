Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50.
Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$269.60. 303,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$265.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$197.82 and a 52 week high of C$275.00. The firm has a market cap of C$48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
