Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Sells 358,607 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,619.93. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matterport Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 3,465,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
